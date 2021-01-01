SAU LEE Florence Gown in Blue. - size 8 (also in 0, 2, 4, 10) SAU LEE Florence Gown in Blue. - size 8 (also in 0, 2, 4, 10) Self: 100% silkLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Lightly padded cupsAdjustable shoulder straps. Silk chiffon fabric with ruffle trim. SLEE-WD38. HS20-ED29. Founder Cheryl Leung took her love and appreciation for Chinese culture and used it as the focus of inspiration for her brand SAU LEE. Launched in 2014, the Hong Kong-based label perfects a blend of East and West with modern and vintage, to create timeless, season crossing, feminine designs. However, the brand goes beyond just aesthetic appeal. It implements overstock fabrics, natural raw and biodegradable materials, and a lean production practice to avoid overproduction and promote sustainability. SAU LEE is the brand for the fashion loving woman on the go who desires chic and striking pieces to complement her jet-setting lifestyle.