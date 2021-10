The Florence pant is your ultimate loungewear staple. Made from our 12 gage cable knit this pant has fitted cuffs and a drawstring at the waist. Elasticized drawstring waist Pull-on style Merino wool/viscose/nylon Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 28.6" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Varley > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Varley. Color: Neutral Knit. Size: Large.