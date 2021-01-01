From c. wonder

C. Wonder Florence Zip-Around Wristlet Wallet

$9.92 on sale
($48.00 save 79%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Measurements: 7.5" W x 4.25 " H x 1" D. Width is measured across the bottom of the handbag. Zip-around closure; removable wristlet strap 1 exterior slip pocket with cutout design; gold-tone C logo at front; gold-tone hardware8 interior card slots, 3 slip pockets and 1 zip compartment at centerManmade vegan leatherWipe cleanImportedVegan Leather Zip Around Wristlet from C. WonderExplore the colorful, chic & modern world of C. Wonder. Discover smart, sophisticated and effortless styles for work and play…see the wonder of it all.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com