Florentine Finish 18K Yellow Gold Thick Small Hoop Earrings

These small, thick, hoop earrings are lightweight and make for the perfect everyday hoop. The florentine finish on these Carolina Bucci hoop earrings allows them to catch the light from every angle. Carolina's signature florentine finish is achieved by beating each piece with a diamond tipped tool, which leaves permanent faceted dents in the gold. These pieces are meticulously crafted, and has sprezzatura - effortless elegance. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Hoops measure 3cm in diameter and 3mm wide. Finished with a hook closure. Please note that as each product is made by hand, there may be slight natural variations in the length or tone of pieces.