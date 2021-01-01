DOLCE & GABBANA Flounce Hem Cropped Wide-Leg Pants

A flouncy high waist adds instant retro-style to these wide-cut trousers perfect for showing off a pair of statement heels. Flounce hem Belt loops Button front Zip fly Back button welt pockets Pleated detail Button strap cuffs Cotton/spandex Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 12" Inseam, about 25" Model shown is 510 (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Advanced European - Dolce And Gabbana Rtw > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Black. Size: 2.