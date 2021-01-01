Theory Flounce Hem Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

A streamlined sleeveless design craftfed with a high-shine and complete with a ruffled hem. Roundneck Sleeveless Ribbed Slip-on styling Rayon Dry clean recommended Imported SIZE & FIT About 48" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Innovative fabrications and an elevated, minimalist aesthetic make the brand's separates a wardrobe main story season after season. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Black. Size: Large.