A 100% drug-free, botanical-based regimen that fuels fatigued follicles, nourishes the scalp and thickens each hair. Our three-step system includes the Shampoo for Thinning Hair, Conditioner for Thinning Hair and our drug-free Density Booster. This regimen is ideal for mild to moderate thinning and those seeking a more natural solution. Growing hair is just the beginning. How we care for that new hair determines whether it survives. Powered by two groundbreaking keratin proteins, Flourish® products cleanse, purify and enrichen the scalp, creating fertile ground for new growth. As each new hair emerges, it's nourished and strengthened, reducing the rate of breakage and helping hair grow to maturity. Hair Rejuvenation Treatment 1 Month Regimen Shop Virtue® Flourish Flourish Nightly Intensive Hair Rejuvenation Treatment - 30 day at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.