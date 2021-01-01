Loewe Flow Runner Sneaker in Cream,Black Suede and leather upper with gum rubber sole. Made in Italy. Lace-up front. Padded collar. Debossed Anagram leather patch on tongue. Leather heel tab with gold foil logo. Script L logo on side. Rubber wave sole curves around toe and back of heel. LOEW-WZ37. L814282X43. About the designer: One of the world’s major luxury houses, Loewe is defined by the modernity of its past, an unwavering confidence in the present, and a firm look forward. Loewe was founded in Spain in 1846, where its world-renowned leather goods continue to be manufactured around the core pillars of craftsmanship, progress and unequalled expertise with leather.