Yellow Flower Farm Animal Sunshine Sunflower Chicken Tote Bag

If your favorite flower is a sunflower and your favorite animal is a Chicken then this design is exactly for you! Sunflower are flowers every hippie loves! For your special animal lover, zoo keeper and sunflower lover. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.