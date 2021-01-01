FEMMUE Flower Infused Fine Peel in Beauty: NA. FEMMUE Flower Infused Fine Peel in Beauty: NA. FEMMUE Flower Infused Fine Peel is a wash-off mask that exfoliates the skin in the gentlest and most luxurious way. The blend of Cellulose and Camellia Pistil deeply cleanses the skin and gently removes impurities and dead skin cells while Camellia Flower Extract provides moisture. Experience a whole new world of exfoliation where skin is refined, purified, and softened.. Suitable for all skin types. Cruelty-free. Free of Phthalates, Parabens, and Sulfates. 1.76 fl oz/ 50 g. Mix with FEMMUE Brilliant Cleansing Oil or Gel for daily exfoliation. FEMR-WU2. FIFFP-01050. Inspired by the energy of flowers and their potent anti-stress ability to heal, strengthen and support the skin, FEMMUE has developed a unique approach that places Flower Therapy, the healing and reinvigorating aspects of flower, at the core of the range. By harnessing not only the cellular energy of flowers but also their playful colors, feminine scents and whimsical textures, each product in the collection has been created with science-backed research and data and has the ability to repair and restore skin to its full potential. All FEMMUE products are packed with high-quality ingredients and come in luxurious, innovative textures allowing for time to embrace the ritualistic elements of skincare while still targeting skin concerns.