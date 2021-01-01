Pacifica Flower Moon Hair & Body Spray - 6.5 fl oz

Pacifica’s Flower Moon Hair and Body Mist celebrates the crescendo of a full moon, known to inspire passion, creativity and bliss, Flower Moon Hair and Body Mist is a sultry blend of jasmine, peach and vanilla. This sensual combination of deeply layered notes will transport you to the stars and back, leaving you in a transcendent state of euphoric bliss. The Moon Meaning: Full Moon. Passion, creativity, and bliss. The Moon Mood Notes: Euphoria. Jasmine, for sensuality. Peach, for tenderness. Vanilla, for Passion Ingredients We Love: Proprietary blends of natural and/or essential oils, and corn grain alcohol. 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: Formulated without parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn’t love) Directions: Our hair and body sprays are alcohol-free and can be used all over your beautiful self. Better Packaging: This pretty bottle is made with 100percent PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic. Recycle it again! Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com