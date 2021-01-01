Kilian Flower Of Immortality Eau de Parfum

THE INSPIRATION A peach blossom floating on a crystal-clear stream. 1.7 oz. Made in France. FRAGRANCE STORY The delicate nature of newness and rebirth witnessed in springtime is where the Flower of Immortality thrives in a floral paradise forever, blooming with dewy white peach blossoms and a pastel bouquet of fresh freesia, rose and sweet vanilla. A fruity splash of fresh nectarine flows like the soft undercurrent of a clear stream to the fountain of youth from which the flower drinks. OLFACTIVE FAMILY Fresh - Composed with citrus, aldehydes or aquatic notes, they bring freshness, lightness, and a serene feeling to Kilian compositions. PERFUMER Calice Becker NOTES White peach Iris butter Tonka bean. Fragrances - By Kilian > Kilian > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kilian.