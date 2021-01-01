From spiritual healing sacred geometry by yuma

Flower of life, Sacred Geometrie, Yoga, Health, Protection T-Shirt

$15.90
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Flower of Life for all who love sacred geometry, golden ratio, spirituality, chakra, kundalini, yoga, pilates, martial arts, Om, Zen, Buddhism, meditation, Namaste, love, light, peace, positivity, enlightenment, mathematics, health, protection symbols. Gifts for girlfriend, boyfriend, team, teacher, group, birthday, Christmas, special occasion, music, film, festival, party, travel, work, sport, leisure, awareness, lucky charm, healing, spiritual, symbol, sign, icon, joy, religion, belief, fitness. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com