This strappy sandal is equal parts stylish and comfortable thanks to ECCO's Fluidform(TM) technology that provides contoured support for long days on your feet. 1 1/4" heel; 1" platform (size 8.5) Cushioned footbed Fluidform(TM) technology provides anatomical support and a durable bond between upper and sole Leather upper and lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes