Bring fierce style to your look with this lightweight rayon Bella Dahl Flowy Button-Down shirt with allover leopard design. Long-sleeve top features a fold-over collar, button front, and shirttail hem. Inverted back pleats creates a flattering drape. 100% rayon. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Made in the USA and imported. Measurements: Length: 27 in Chest Measurement: 46 in Sleeve Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.