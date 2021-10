About Conditions Apply When designing for her contemporary clothing line Conditions Apply, founder Diana Irani uses the Japanese " Wabi Sabi" approach finding beauty in imperfection. Diana chooses to celebrate each fabric's weathered details and uniquely placed embellishments to evoke a one-of-a-kind, worn-in feel with every piece. Her illustration-style prints and textural finishes contrast beautifully with her modern cuts, for closet additions that will earn you compliments aplenty.