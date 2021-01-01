OVERLOVER Floye Button Down Top in Purple. - size M (also in XS) OVERLOVER Floye Button Down Top in Purple. - size M (also in XS) 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Front button closure. Ruffle trim. Buttoned cuffs. Made in USA. OVLR-WS2. 21SP01-SHI11-FLC. OVERLOVER highlights the French casual chic with a focus on the jumpsuit for multiple reasons. Besides its functionality, convenience, and immediate statement, it embodies a once masculine worker's outfit having become a gender-neutral item; flattering to all sizes and ages, meant to simplify one's life, while being effortlessly stylish. They've added a few easy-to-wear staples in line with the spirit of the brand to perfectly accent any wardrobe. OVERLOVER creates an ideal blend of Paris and California, and of course, all of their pieces are made in L.A.