Billabong Fluid Pro 21 Boardshorts feature a classic boardshort boasting all over ombrÃ© color effect constructed with PX3 four-way stretch fabric boasts a tight weave, consistent stretch, and fast fabric recovery. Available in two color options. Lace-up frontal closure with mock zip fly detail. Relaxed fit on a knee-length silhouette. Zip pocket at side. 90% polyester, 10% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 21 in Inseam: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.