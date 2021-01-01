Eleven by Venus Williams Fly Skirt in White. - size XS (also in M, S) Eleven by Venus Williams Fly Skirt in White. - size XS (also in M, S) Repreve poly blend. Made in USA. Machine wash. Fully lined with built-in shorts. 2 slip pockets at lining. Asymmetric skirt overlayLightweight ribbed stretch fabric. Made from recycled plastic bottlesItem not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 12 in length. ELBY-WQ3. EVT-DD-SK255. Through innovative design and proprietary fabrics, fitness brand EleVen founded by Venus Williams provides fashion-inspired activewear that 'serves' to inspire women to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. Each collection is engineered with materials that not only enhance workouts, but keep you dry, cool and UV protected. EleVen is better than a 10. It's not best, it's better - Be an EleVen.