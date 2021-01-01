The Beal Flyer II 10.2 mm Golden Dry Rope is a Climbing rope that is for the sport climber that likes to dabble in various other disciplines. The 10.2mm diameter is fairly standard for a range of activities, with a weight of 63g/m. The Golden Dry treatment is UIAA water repellent so you're ready for Climbing through rain, ice, or Snow. Smooth handling and abrasion-resistant so you can take it on whatever adventure pops up next. Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Beal Flyer II 10.2 mm Golden Dry Rope Sharp edge resistance Uses: Multi-purpose Climbing