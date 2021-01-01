STRUT-THIS Flynn Ankle Pant in Pink. - size XS (also in S) STRUT-THIS Flynn Ankle Pant in Pink. - size XS (also in S) 90% supplex nylon 10% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Flattering high waist. Side slip pockets. Sweat-wicking quick-dry fabric. Flat-lock seams. Item not sold as a set. STRR-WP87. FLYNN. Started by two mother and daughter teams in 2011, Strut-This is a brand whose mission is to empower women of all ages to feel confident and be stylish while working out. Their quality active wear transitions effortlessly from the gym to brunch and everywhere in between.