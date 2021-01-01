FM RadioMini Portable Pocket Radio Receiver with EarphoneRechargeable Battery for WalkJoggingGymCamping Sliver

FM pocket radio measures only 3.9 x 2inch that it fits neatly into any pocket or handbag, perfect for indoor or outdoor portable sport. Mini fm radio use an advanced DSP chip as the radio brain, making the signal analysis and reception ability stronger and channels more stable. Powerful chip memory space, FM each band can save 29 radio stations. Here is a 'lock' to help you to prevent misoperation so that your set is saved safely. Portable Radio unique ABS body covered with special matte material. Excellent handle and super light weight. Advanced LCD screen can show the battery usage. The Earphone is also used as fm antenna. When receiving the radio stations, please extend the earphone cable as far as possible for better effect.