KeraCare Foam Wrap-Set Lotion Extra-Hold - 8 oz., One Size

KeraCare Foam Wrap-Set Lotion Extra-Hold produces full, incredibly lustrous wrap-set and wave-set styles.provides fabulous holdallows for full, incredibly lustrous setsprotects strands during thermal stylingleaves hair soft & silky with exceptional shineflake-free formula8 oz.Made in America. How to use: Shampoo and condition hair. Towel-blot. Apply throughout hair. Comb through for even distribution. Proceed to wrap-set, roller-set, sculpt or mold hair.JCPenney limits the sale of all salon products and salon special purchases to 8 of any one item, up to a maximum of 12 items, per customer, per month.