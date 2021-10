Celebrate your freedom with style and comfort in the Skechers Foamies GOwalk 5⢠- Stars and Stripes clog. Features lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO⢠cushioning and high-rebound COMFORT PILLAR TECHNOLOGY⢠for the ultimate in walking comfort. Slip on casual convertible clog design with Americana star and stripe print designs. Anti bacterial odor control. Machine washable, air dry in shade.