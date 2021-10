Makes a perfect gift for a passionate surfer. You love the waves, the beach and foil-surfing on the sea. For you surfing is more than just sport. Then this design is the perfect symbol for your passion. The weather is calm and the wind is weak, but you really want to ride the waves. This is the perfect moment to take out the foil-board and enjoy the sea through hydrofoil. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem