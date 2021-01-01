Foldable Solar Panel Charger 33A USB3033A 18V DC Fast Solar Charging Board for Emergency Charging and Outdoor Camping Use for Power Station.

MADE FOR SOLAR GENERATORS: Compatible with most solar generator on the market. With our included different size of connectors(8mm DC Adapter for Goal Zero, 5.5 * 2.5mm DC Adapter for Suaoki portable Generator and 3.5 * 1.35mm DC Adapter for Paxcess portable Power Generator), And laptops and 5V USB devices, including mobile phones and tablets, GPS, digital cameras and more. FAST CHARGE TECHNOLOGY: Efficiently converts smart IC chips that intelligently identify your device and automatically optimize its charging speed to prevent overcharging. Single-port USB3.0/DC18V port with a maximum current of 3.3A, fast charging your device anytime, anywhereEquipped with usb*3+dc*1 port FOLDABLE AND PORTABLE - easy to carry around (folding size: 10.6 * 13.8 * 1.5 inches.). Unlike other multi-plate solars on the market, the 4-panel design maximizes space savings and weight savings WATERPROOF AND WEAR RESISTANT: Made of special fiber oxford cloth.