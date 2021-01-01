From buff and shine

Foldable Solar Panel Charger 33A USB3033A 18V DC Fast Solar Charging Board for Emergency Charging and Outdoor Camping Use for Power Station.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

MADE FOR SOLAR GENERATORS: Compatible with most solar generator on the market. With our included different size of connectors(8mm DC Adapter for Goal Zero, 5.5 * 2.5mm DC Adapter for Suaoki portable Generator and 3.5 * 1.35mm DC Adapter for Paxcess portable Power Generator), And laptops and 5V USB devices, including mobile phones and tablets, GPS, digital cameras and more. FAST CHARGE TECHNOLOGY: Efficiently converts smart IC chips that intelligently identify your device and automatically optimize its charging speed to prevent overcharging. Single-port USB3.0/DC18V port with a maximum current of 3.3A, fast charging your device anytime, anywhereEquipped with usb*3+dc*1 port FOLDABLE AND PORTABLE - easy to carry around (folding size: 10.6 * 13.8 * 1.5 inches.). Unlike other multi-plate solars on the market, the 4-panel design maximizes space savings and weight savings WATERPROOF AND WEAR RESISTANT: Made of special fiber oxford cloth.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com