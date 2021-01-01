Folding Aluminum Lunch Box Food Container Alcohol Stove Stainless Steel Steaming Rack Outdoor Camping Picnic-A

Specification: ColorSilverMaterialAluminum850ML Lunch Box Size6.3*3.5*2.4inches1650ML Lunch Box Size7.5*5.1*2.8inchesSteamer Size6.2*3.3*0.7 inchesFolding Stove Size3.9*3*0.8 inchesFeatures:? What to Cook: As tableware/bento box, also as frying pan/pan, cook various dishes, useful for outdoor cooking! Suitable for various dishes such as lunch, rice, smoked, steamed vegetables, pasta and fried foods. With handle cover, don't have to worry about getting burned. Smooth and Burr-free: High thermal conductivity aluminum, can withstand high temperature and friction, can be cooked directly on the fire. Easy to clean, the edges are double polished, burr-free, safer, smoother. Wide Application: Very suitable for camping, mountaineering, hiking, hunting, survival, etc. Light Weight: Outdoor tableware, with aluminum bowl, steaming rack, pocket stove and windproof board. With the highest cost performance, light and compact, easy to carry around.