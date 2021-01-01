FYC Folding Treadmill for Home with Desk - 2.5HP Compact Electric Treadmill for Running and Walking Foldable Portable Running Machine for Small.

Folding Treadmill with Desk: The treadmill has a large desk that you can place a laptop, book or other, the size of desk is 25.2'(L) x 11.8'(W). Multifunctional Display: Tracks your performance including time, speed, distance, calories and step. Adjustable Inclines: The inclination can be adjusted to 3 levels, which can reduce the damage to the knee joint and consume more calories during your exercise. Wider Running Surface: The 15" x 41.3" large-area rubber running belt of duty treadmill provides a comfortable space for your exercise and a more stable exercise experience. 12 Built-in Workout Programs: 12 built-in programs are available for you to choose, which can help you strengthen your cardiopulmonary function. Quiet & Smooth Motor: The 2.5HP low noise motor ensures perfect performance for running, jogging or walking in the comfort of your home environment. 265LBS weight capacity. Foldable Design: This folding treadmill with transport wheels can be placed under the sofa or bed.