Meet the new lace we're itching to wear. Surprisingly sleek and soft, it has all the sheer floral allure of traditional lace, but made to wear all day. Made with our signature memory foam contour cups and a removable uplift insert so you can dial up or down the oopmh. You know what we mean. Available in cups AA–I, and bands 32-42 Available colors may vary by size Built-in contour cup with underwire Removable uplift insert Adjustable straps Adjustable back closure Nylon/spandex