Folk Musician Bluegrass Americana Music And Coffee Lover Tote Bag

Features the quote "I Turn Coffee Into Folk Music." Great for music teachers and folk musicians who play the banjo, mandolin, bass, guitar, violin, fiddle, dobro or any folk instrument. Perfect for folk music festivals, celebrations and concerts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.