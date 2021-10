Made of airy and earth-friendly recycled georgette, this floaty midi has a comfy elastic waist, smocking at the neck and cuffs and romantic sheer sleeves. Plus, the timeless paisley print has a '70s folk-singer vibe. 46" length (size Medium) Back keyhole with button-and-loop closure Mock neck Long sleeves Lined, except sleeves 100% recycled polyester Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing