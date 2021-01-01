BosleyMD Follicle Energizer Hair Treatment - 1 fl oz

Support healthy hair function in areas of thinning with Healthy Hair and Scalp Follicle Energizer, an intensive, advanced leave-in treatment serum featuring Biotin and Caffeine to help inhibit the effects of DHT on hair and scalp and strengthen hair follicles. Botanical extracts help protect and strengthen for thicker, fuller-looking hair. Biotin and Panthenol help strengthen the hair while DHT-blocking Caffeine and Rosemary Extract help reduce scalp inflammation and increase circulation. Contains stimulating activators that assist in increasing cellular energy and microcirculation on the scalp, creating the foundation for healthy hair growth.