Hamilton Beach Food Processors BLACK - Black & Silver 12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor

Black & Silver 12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor. Take the guesswork out of foodwork with this appliance that includes a function guide so you know which blade and button you're looking for. The S-blade is optimal for chopping and pureeing while two reversible discs let you shred and slice. The bowl's built-in spout helps you avoid spills and messes as you pour. Includes food processor with S-blade and two reversible shredding disks11.13'' W x 16'' H x 10'' DHolds 12 cupsPlastic450 WBlades, bowl and lid: dishwasher-safe450 WImported