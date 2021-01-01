Cuisinart Food Processors - White Stainless Steel Elite Collection Food Processor

White Stainless Steel Elite Collection Food Processor. Take your kitchen prowess up a level with this food processor boasting a wide feeding tube and conveniently dishwasher-friendly parts.Includes processor, one 4.5-cup bowl, 14-cup bowl, one stainless steel slicing disc, one stainless steel reversible shredding disc, one large stainless steel chopping/mixing blade, one small stainless steel chopping/mixing blade, one storage case, one spatula, one recipe/insctruction book and one dough blade7.75'' W x 17'' H x 10.25'' DAluminumBlue LED indicator lights On/off locking system with push-button releaseRetractable cordSeal Tight Advantage SystemElectronic touch pad control with on, off, dough and pulse buttonsDishwasher-safe removable parts1300 wattsFP-12NLimited lifetime warranty (contact customer service for details)Imported