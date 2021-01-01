Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, One Size , Black

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill is the indoor grill that sears, sizzles and air fry crisps. With an XL capacity and innovative Smart Cook System, grill even more and achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button. PRODUCT FEATURESSmart Cook System for perfect doneness without the guessworkFoodi Smart Thermometer monitors food temperatures for youXL family-sized capacity: grill up to 6 steaks or 24 hotdogsTransform foods from frozen to char-grilled in 25 minutes6-in-1 unit: Grill, Air Crisp, Bake, Roast, Dehydrate, Broil4-qt. air fry crisper for up to 2 lbs. of guilt-free friesSmoke Control System for virtually smoke-free grilling500°F Cyclonic Grilling Technology for year-round grillingNo-flip grilling?no fuss, no sticking and no more falling apartNonstick removable parts are dishwasher safe WHAT'S INCLUDED1760-watt Ninja Foodi Smart XL GrillXL 9" x 12" high-density grill grate with nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free ceramic coating4-qt. crisper basket with nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free ceramic coating6-q . cooking pot with nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free ceramic coatingFoodi Smart ThermometerCleaning BrushChef-created 15-recipe book PRODUCT CAREManufacturer's 1-year limited warranty PRODUCT DETAILS1"H x 15.75"W x 16.54"D1760 watts36-in. cord lengthIncluded: 1 Recipe(s)Features: Non-StickIntended Use: CookingUse: IndoorVoltage (volts): 120vWattage (watts): 1760wMeasurements: 11.1 Height/Inches, 15.75 Width/Inches, 16.54 Depth/InchesBase Material: 100% MetalCare: Dishwasher Safe PartsCountry of Origin: Imported