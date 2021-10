Treat your feet with the trilogy of the Roots & Bloom Foot Therapy Trio. Build an effective skincare routine consisting of our Multi-Acid Exfoliating Treatment Pads, BHA Resurfacing Toner Pads, Ultra Hydration Oil and natural volcanic pumice stone to help polish off the loosened dead, dry skin. This powerhouse combination compliments one another for an all-natural solution that combats dryness and repairs your soles back to their soft and smooth glory.