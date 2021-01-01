Football Is My Second Favorite F-Word - Funny Football Gift T-Shirt

Fall's there and the football season begins to bring us some touchdowns and goals again! Now you can watch your favorite league team, offensive, defensive breakout player, quarterback get off the bench, see them winning the match and become the champion! People who love college football or rugby are sure to love this outfit. This is an awesome clothing with cool sayings, funny graphics. Cool Gift Idea for Birthdays, Christmas, Anniversaries, Graduation or any other present giving occasion. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem