Toad&Co Foothill Long Sleeve Swing Dress

The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. From early morning walks at the park to your favorite spot for brunch, the ToadCo Foothill Long Sleeve Swing Dress has you covered. The dress' moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant properties and swing silhouette make it dream to wear all-day. The dress has a crew neck, long sleeves, and a straight hem that hits above the knees. 55% organic cotton, 45% recycled polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 36 in Sleeve Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.