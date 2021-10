Attempted Murder Crows made for any Crows and Raven Allen Poe Fans who loves literary especially Edgar Allen Poe and crows and raven. Attempted Murder Crows perfect for any Crows and Raven Allen Poe Fans This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.