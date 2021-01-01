for AirPods CaseSoft Cute Silicone Cover for Apple Airpods 2 1 Cases with Pom Pom Fur Ball KeychainStrapEarbuds Accessories Front LED Visible

Added Fur Ball Keychain: Super soft fluffy ball keychain is included with cute airpods case. It's more convenient to carry by attach to belt, purse, wallet, backpack, pants for decorate your airpods. Unique Design: High quality soft silicone material, It not easy to break for a long time use. Provide 360full protects your AirPods against bumps, drops and scratches without adding any bulk. Compatible Models: The case perfectly compatible with Apple Airpods 1 & AirPods 2. The airpods from the bottom without remove the case to conveniece for wireless charging. Note: If you notice that the top cover of the protector case is getting loose after using it for some days. Please wipe off the dust on the top cover and it can be used normally. What you get:2X Silicone AirPods case+ 2X AirPods anti-lost strap+ 2X Cute Fur ball Keychain+ 2X AirPods earbuds (Not included Airpods)