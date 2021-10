I Read Past My Bedtime Bedtime reading quote for any bookworms, proud book lover, geek, nerd, geeky, readers, librarian, teachers, students, club friends, literature junkies. Who can't stop reading stories past bedtime. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.