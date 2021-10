Couple Cat . Great for kitten and cat owners. With a vintage, retro themed design that's taken inspiration from 60's and 70's fashion, this tee will remain stylish for many years to come. A Great For Friends And Family. Happy Howloween. The best for Kids or who love Cats. for birthday, holiday's for Cats lover. Halloween is only once a year. Funny birthday present for Mom and Dad. Halloween Cat Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem