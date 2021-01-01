Green For Dad Liver Cancer Disease Awareness American Flag Premium T-Shirt

I wear green for my Dad Father liver cancer awareness graphic print with a worn look distressed American flag with a liver awareness ribbon for liver disease & liver cancer awareness month in October. Cool sympathy keepsake gift for cancer patients. Inspirational uplifting Patriotic liver cancer USA flag products apparel things for proud Patriots relatives & special loved ones family support squad to raise awareness. Wear in memory of remembrance as a memorial for someone you lost & to walk for them. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.