Pink Glazed Donut & Vintage Sprinkles For Family Tote Bag

Pink Glazed Donut & Vintage Sprinkles Gift For Family is perfect for any food lover who loves to eat glazed or sweetened cake with hole. Awesome on a doughnut-themed Birthday, Thanksgiving, or Christmas party! If you like to show how much you love donuts, this is the perfect present for you to spread love while eating foods with hole on Christmas and Birthday. Great gift for donut lover, sweets & dessert fanatic. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.