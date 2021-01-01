California Grown with Filipino Roots for Filipino Americans Premium T-Shirt

California grown with Filipino roots for Filipino Americans gift idea. Patriotic design silhouette of a tree with California state flag and grizzly bear and roots with Philippine flag. Cool apparel design that reads, "California grown with Filipino roots". Perfect birthday gift idea for Filipino friends and family members who are living and working in California. Nice reunion, homecoming present and holiday gift on 4th of July celebrations. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.