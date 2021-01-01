LaQuan Smith for FWRD Layered Mini Dress in Black 80% nylon 20% spandex. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Built-in shelf bra. Tulip skirt. Stretch fit. LQNS-WD14. LAYERED MINI DRESS. About the designer: Hailing from Queens, New York, LaQuan Smith started his luxury brand at the tender age of twenty-one. Since its formal debut in 2015, Smith's eponymous label has mastered a distinctive edgy, glamorous, and hyper-sexy aesthetic that has gained notable acclaim from an impressive roster of A-list models and celebrities. Recognized for its showstopping pieces, daringly high and low cuts, and form-fitting latex styles, the label unapologetically refuses to shy away from spotlighting the confidence and beauty of the female shape.