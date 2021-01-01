for Garmin Forerunner 35 Band/Garmin Approach S10 Band Soft Silicone Replacement Watch Strap Compatible with Forerunner 35/Garmin Approach S10.

Only Compatible with Forerunner 35 GPS Running Smart Watch (No Watch included ) Environmental Matrial: it is made of environmental silicone material, no peculiar smell and harmless, soft and durable. More Safe Clasp: the clasp is made of high quality stainless steel, more strong than the silver ones. Even you swim or soaked in water for a long time, it still cannot never fade. Enjoy your sprots activities! Easy to Install: We provide free screws and srewdrivers to install it, very easy to install and remove. Notice: some customers may meet the problem that there is a piece of hard plastic blocking the end of the strap. This is due to the fact that the previous white metal part is broken and remains at the interface of the strap. You only need to screw off the white part by the screwdrivers we provide and the strap can be installed normally.