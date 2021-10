Venus's Skin-Smoothing Exfoliant can be used on or in between hair removal days to smooth your skin and help protect against nicks and cuts. It gently exfoliates to remove dead skin and wash away sebum, dirt and oils on the skin's surface that can lead to trapped or ingrown hairs. Dermatologist- and gynecologist-tested. pH Balanced. Made without parabens, dyes, fragrance and silicones.