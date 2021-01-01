Undercover For Rebels Parka in Black Face: 100% polyurethaneGround: 100% poly. Made in Japan. Machine wash. Front zip closure. Side welt pockets. Single zip chest pocket. Attached hood. Lightweight shiny ripstop fabric. UCVE-MO8. UC2A4314. About the designer: Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER offers a bold bridge between the worlds of unvarnished streetwear and high fashion, subverting the expectations of either realm with darkly enchanting twists and elegant, macabre humor. Born in the early 90s, UNDERCOVER has expanded to include a full line of ready-to-wear fashion and accessories for men and women. The label’s avant-garde exploration has seen a variety of collaborations across different industries, including projects with Medicom Toy, Nike, and Valentino.