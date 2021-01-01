For riding born to school forced rider gift T-Shirt

Do you like to ride or know someone who likes to ride? How about this cool motif for a rider? A really fun and beautiful saying "Zum Riten geboren zur Schule gezwungen". Designed for every rider, whether small or large A really cool gift idea for any rider. If you know a rider and want to give him for a birthday or Christmas, here would be the possibility to do this. With the saying "Zum Riten geboren zur Schule gezwungen" you will pack the rider! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem